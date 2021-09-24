checkAd

DSM Net Asset Value(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 12:28  |  15   |   |   

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 23 September 2021 £48.75m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 23 September 2021 £48.75m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,349,341
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 23 September 2021 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 94.93p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 94.45p
   
Ordinary share price  81.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.15%)
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 23/09/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSM Net Asset Value(s) Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 23 September 2021£48.75mNet Assets - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ACNB Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
Cenovus announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer
Nuvei Expands Payout Options for U.S. iGaming Operators with Verified Withdrawals
Alignment Healthcare CEO John Kao to Participate in the Piper Sandler Heartland Summit
Thryv Launches Google My Business Optimization to Help Small Businesses Win
Tingo Inc, Today Announces the Appointment of John J. Brown and Christophe Francois Charlier as ...
(OMHI) - OM Holdings International Inc. Announces 20 Year Exclusive Rights to Rydeum’s DoGetGo ...
FTI Consulting’s Naidira Alemova Named to Crain’s Fourth Annual Notable Women in Accounting and ...
BioXcel Therapeutics to Highlight Novel Approaches in AI-Based Drug Candidate Discovery and ...
Dentsply Sirona announces new sustainability strategy. Beyond. Taking Action for a Brighter World.
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...