TRADE SUBJECT TO NOTIFICATION FOR PRIMARY INSIDERS

Klaus-Anders Nysteen, Chairman of the Board of Directors in Bank Norwegian ASA, has on 24 September 2021, through MMH Nysteen Invest AS, accepted the voluntary offer for 5 500 shares in Bank Norwegian ASA at a share price of NOK 105. Remaining balance controlled by Klaus-Anders Nysteen and MMH Nysteen Invest AS after a transaction is 0 shares. See attachment for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act