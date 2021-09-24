Komo Plant Based Foods Uplisted to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food company, today announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. ( CSE:YUM )( OTCQB:KOMOF )( FRA:9HB ) (" Komo "), a fast growing plant-based food company, today announces its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). Komo will commence trading on the OTCQB with the market open on September 24, 2021, under the symbol "KOMOF".

The OTCQB is a U.S. based active trading platform recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market. The OTCQB is OTC Markets Group's premier market for early stage, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

Komo's shares also have the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility in the U.S. DTC eligibility enables shares of Komo to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC's automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

"Listing on the OTCQB Venture is another important milestone and part of our long-term strategy to introduce Komo's compelling story to the U.S. audience," says Komo CEO William White. "The OTCQB listing expands our reach into the institutional and retail investment community within the United States, which promotes enhancing both visibility and liquidity with the access to both U.S. institutional and retail investors as we look to grow our global shareholder base."

Komo also announces expansion of its strategic brand messaging campaign designed to align its corporate mission amongst the investor community across North America and Europe. Komo will continue to engage investor communications, financial research, and cross platform digital marketing service providers to increase public awareness regarding corporate activities, strategic plans, and the investment opportunity through the dissemination of Komo information extrapolated from publicly disclosed investor presentations and press releases.