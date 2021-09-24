Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Valuation is projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the Forecast Period, finds TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) is gathering traction in the construction industry for its attractive material and performance characteristics. The remarkable dimensional stability and durability is increasingly being utilized in making of walls, roofs, and floors. Most important, the evolution of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market has been driven by the demand for green building and construction materials.

The adoption of eco-friendly building material in residential and commercial applications is propelling manufacturers to increase the availability of autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) blocks and panels for capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the autoclaved aerated concrete market. The advantage of the material in offering thermal and sound insulation, thereby driving heating/cooling energy savings, is a key aspect bolstering the demand. The market valuation is projected to advance at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2027.

The growing awareness about the advantages of AAC products as a green masonry ingredient globally is likely to fuel the massive demand in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry in the near future. The growing trend of use of industrial and environmental waste in the manufacturing of AAC has expanded the avenue in the autoclaved aerated concrete market. This will stridently extend the sustainability quotient of the entire building project where such AAC products will be adopted.

Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12650

Key Findings of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Study

Implementation of Green Building Rating Systems Globally to Boost Prospects: The global autoclaved aerated concrete market has witnessed an impetus from stringent implementation of green building standards and certification systems in various countries. For instance, in many European nations, AAC has gained popularity for its value in contributing credits to green rating systems such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). Additionally, the AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) industry considers the use of AAC attractive for other energy considerations. The use of ACC in floors and walls has helped occupants save on heating and cooling costs significantly. The ease of installation and lightweight/cellular properties has led to the competing demand for AAC in relation to other low-cost construction material.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market has witnessed an impetus from stringent implementation of green building standards and certification systems in various countries. For instance, in many European nations, AAC has gained popularity for its value in contributing credits to green rating systems such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). Additionally, the AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) industry considers the use of AAC attractive for other energy considerations. The use of ACC in floors and walls has helped occupants save on heating and cooling costs significantly. The ease of installation and lightweight/cellular properties has led to the competing demand for AAC in relation to other low-cost construction material. Manufacturers Expanding Distribution, Manufacturing Units to Tap into Revenue Streams: The high cost of ACC products, along with the lack of awareness about their benefits has constrained the product penetration worldwide. Thus, there is a need for expanding AAC manufacturing units in new geographies. Several autoclaved aerated concrete market players are tapping into lucrative avenues by expanding their distribution units. Evidently, the shipping of AAC products has grown worldwide to boost their availability. Furthermore, businesses in the building and construction industry are increasingly spending on skill development programs for masons, which will likely boost the adoption of ACC.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=12650