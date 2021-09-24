As already communicated, the board of directors of ZetaDisplay has applied for delisting of ZetaDisplay’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has now decided to delist the shares and decided that the last trading day is 8 October 2021.

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO

Phone +46 76-8754177

E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

