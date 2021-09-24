AECOM to provide architecture and engineering services for Kennedy Space Center and other NASA facilities
AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide architecture and engineering services as part of its Southeast Regional Architect and Engineering (SERAE) program. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award contract has a shared program ceiling of $300 million for its five-year term.
“Our relationship with NASA dates back over fifty years and we’re looking forward to building on that legacy through this integral work,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president AECOM’s National Governments business. “As NASA has grown, evolved, and continued to push the boundaries of space exploration, AECOM has been there to support its globally impactful missions and cutting-edge operations. We’re immensely proud to be granted new opportunities with the administration that highlight our shared values of integrity, collaboration, and inclusion while maintaining a keen focus on the impacts we’re leaving on the world.”
AECOM’s work will focus on the rehabilitation, modernization, and development of new systems for facilities, utilities, and ground support at several prominent NASA locations across the United States. These include Kennedy Space Center in Florida; Johnson Space Center, Sonny Carter Training Facility, and Ellington Field in Texas; White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico; Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama; Michoud Assembly Facility in Louisiana; Stennis Space Center in Mississippi; other NASA assets; and additional launch or landing sites worldwide.
“From the Mercury and Gemini programs through today, AECOM has been honored to work alongside NASA on all of its facilities spanning the country. This new contract allows us to continue our successful and longstanding partnership,” said Sean Chiao, Chief Executive of AECOM’s global Buildings + Places business. “We’re excited to leverage our intimate knowledge of the administration’s enterprises and best practices to deliver unmatched professional services that advance NASA’s goal of leading an innovative and sustainable program of space exploration, scientific discovery, and aeronautics research to the next frontier.”
