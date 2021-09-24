checkAd

AECOM to provide architecture and engineering services for Kennedy Space Center and other NASA facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 12:55  |  24   |   |   

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide architecture and engineering services as part of its Southeast Regional Architect and Engineering (SERAE) program. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award contract has a shared program ceiling of $300 million for its five-year term.

“Our relationship with NASA dates back over fifty years and we’re looking forward to building on that legacy through this integral work,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president AECOM’s National Governments business. “As NASA has grown, evolved, and continued to push the boundaries of space exploration, AECOM has been there to support its globally impactful missions and cutting-edge operations. We’re immensely proud to be granted new opportunities with the administration that highlight our shared values of integrity, collaboration, and inclusion while maintaining a keen focus on the impacts we’re leaving on the world.”

AECOM’s work will focus on the rehabilitation, modernization, and development of new systems for facilities, utilities, and ground support at several prominent NASA locations across the United States. These include Kennedy Space Center in Florida; Johnson Space Center, Sonny Carter Training Facility, and Ellington Field in Texas; White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico; Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama; Michoud Assembly Facility in Louisiana; Stennis Space Center in Mississippi; other NASA assets; and additional launch or landing sites worldwide.

“From the Mercury and Gemini programs through today, AECOM has been honored to work alongside NASA on all of its facilities spanning the country. This new contract allows us to continue our successful and longstanding partnership,” said Sean Chiao, Chief Executive of AECOM’s global Buildings + Places business. “We’re excited to leverage our intimate knowledge of the administration’s enterprises and best practices to deliver unmatched professional services that advance NASA’s goal of leading an innovative and sustainable program of space exploration, scientific discovery, and aeronautics research to the next frontier.”

Seite 1 von 3
AECOM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AECOM to provide architecture and engineering services for Kennedy Space Center and other NASA facilities AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide architecture and engineering services as part of its Southeast …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
Efficacy and Safety Data for GlycoMimetics’ Lead Investigational Drug Uproleselan Published in ...
Tilray to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on October 7, 2021
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Cummins Receives Award from the UK Government to Accelerate Hydrogen Engine Development for Medium ...
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21AECOM Board of Directors approves share repurchase authorization increase to $1 billion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21AECOM to develop hydrogen-powered railway in Central Italy to enhance economic growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten