AECOM to provide architecture and engineering services for Kennedy Space Center and other NASA facilities

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it has been selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide architecture and engineering services as part of its Southeast Regional Architect and Engineering (SERAE) program. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award contract has a shared program ceiling of $300 million for its five-year term.

“Our relationship with NASA dates back over fifty years and we’re looking forward to building on that legacy through this integral work,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president AECOM’s National Governments business. “As NASA has grown, evolved, and continued to push the boundaries of space exploration, AECOM has been there to support its globally impactful missions and cutting-edge operations. We’re immensely proud to be granted new opportunities with the administration that highlight our shared values of integrity, collaboration, and inclusion while maintaining a keen focus on the impacts we’re leaving on the world.”