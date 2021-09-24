LIZHI Launches “My Friends” Live Status Feature to Further Enhance Social Engagement on Social Audio App TIYA

This new feature of the TIYA App is designed to redefine the traditional contact list found in most social products and aims to enhance the app’s audio social networking experience by enabling users to easily find friends with similar status and moods and deepen existing relationships.

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment company, has launched a new "My Friends" live status/mood function on its app, TIYA, a global audio-based social networking product available for Android and iOS users.

Through the “My Friends” function, TIYA users can discover their friends’ social intentions and status, such as whether they want to team up to play games, watch videos together through the “screen sharing” function, study, or simply chat. The new feature uses an algorithm-based recommendation engine to simplify how users can find and interact online with friends with similar status and moods. With just one click, users can join their friends’ rooms on the platform to participate in activities using real-time audio chat, encouraging more user interaction with existing contacts.

LIZHI is committed to an audio-centric globalization strategy and to bringing a diverse range of audio products to a broader user base. TIYA aims to deliver a brand new social experience for younger generations worldwide by combining audio innovation with social interaction. Since the beginning of this year, TIYA’s level of user engagement has continued to grow rapidly. In June 2021, the number of active chat rooms increased by more than 180% from March 2021.

“We firmly believe that audio is now a key element for social media products, as voice-based social networking continues to be a significant online trend,” said Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI. “By continuously fine-tuning our audio product formats and improving the efficiency of social audio interaction, we aim to improve the audio experience and further enhance interaction between TIYA users.

“We are also continuously improving our technical capabilities, including optimizing our in-house real-time audio technology solution – DOREME – to provide efficient underlying technical support, thereby significantly enhancing the user-friendliness of our products. As part of our current globalization strategy, we hope to introduce TIYA to more international users by leveraging LIZHI's years of experience and technical expertise in the online audio field.”