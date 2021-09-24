Capricor Therapeutics Announces Positive Final Data From its Phase 2 HOPE-2 Trial in Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treated with CAP-1002

–One-Year Results Demonstrated CAP-1002 Slowed Decline by 71% (Mid-level PUL v1.2)–

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) (“Capricor” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, announced today positive final data from the HOPE-2 clinical trial using CAP-1002 to treat patients in advanced stages of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The HOPE-2 clinical trial met its primary efficacy endpoint of mid-PUL v1.2 as well as various skeletal and cardiac endpoints suggesting clinically relevant slowing of disease progression. CAP-1002 is Capricor’s cell-based therapeutic candidate whose mechanism of action is immunomodulatory, anti-fibrotic and has been shown to regenerate skeletal and cardiac muscle cells. This final data will be presented today at this year’s World Muscle Society Virtual Congress (WMS).

Dr. Craig McDonald, the national principal investigator for the HOPE-2 clinical trial and UC Davis professor and chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation commented, “This groundbreaking study is extremely exciting as we saw statistically significant changes of CAP-1002 in both skeletal and cardiac function. For these older boys who have limited therapeutic options, these data support the belief that CAP-1002 may become an important therapeutic option and possibly slow the progression of DMD.”

HOPE-2 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 clinical trial of the Company’s lead investigational therapy, CAP-1002, in boys and young men who have DMD and are non-ambulant, the later stage of the disease process. The trial was conducted at nine sites across the United States. Study patients were treated via intravenous delivery with either CAP-1002 (150 million cells per infusion) or placebo every 3 months. Data from a total of 20 patients was analyzed (12 placebo and 8 treated) at the 12-month time-point in the intent to treat (ITT) population. Approximately 80% of the patients were non-ambulant and all patients were on a stable regimen of steroids. Demographic and baseline characteristics were similar between the two treatment groups. Final data analysis demonstrated that young men in the advanced stages of DMD experienced improvements in skeletal and cardiac measurements after receiving four doses of CAP-1002 over the course of 1 year.