Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on July 29, 2021, a cash dividend of $0.125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of
record on October 8, 2021. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021.
