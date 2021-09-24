Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.09.2021, 13:00 | | 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 13:00 | GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on July 29, 2021, a cash dividend of $0.125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on October 8, 2021. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021.

CONTACT: Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400



