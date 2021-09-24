Creation and IEC Electronics Corp. Announce Extension of Tender Offer

NEWARK, N.Y. and BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) (“IEC”) and Creation Technologies Inc. (“Creation”) today jointly announced that CTI Acquisition Corp. (“Merger Sub”), an entity controlled by Creation, had extended the offering period of the previously commenced cash tender offer by Merger Sub to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of IEC to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2021, unless further extended. The tender offer was previously scheduled to expire at the end of the day, at midnight, New York City time, on September 23, 2021.



As contemplated by the terms of the merger agreement, Creation has extended the offering period because less than two-thirds of IEC’s shares have been tendered. Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Creation that, as of 6:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 23, 2021, 6,406,629 shares of common stock of IEC, representing approximately 60.0% of the issued and outstanding IEC shares, were tendered pursuant to the tender offer. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares of common stock of IEC do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other actions as a result of the extension of the expiration of the tender offer.