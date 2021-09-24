Delta 9 Cannabis Places 7th on The Globe and Mail’s Third Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Canadian Companies

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Delta 9 Cannabis earned its spot with three-year revenue growth of 5,413%. The Globe and Mail ranking assessment compares Delta 9’s annual revenue in 2020 ($52,047,053) with base-year revenue in 2017 ($944,114).

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has placed 7th on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

“We are delighted that our hard work over the last 3 years is being recognized by the Globe and Mail as one of the top growing companies in Canada. We are very proud of Delta 9’s financial performance, with record 2020 top line revenue growth, up 64% year-over year,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We have continued this growth into Q2, 2021 revenue up 27% sequentially from first quarter and our seventh consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.”

Delta 9 was one of Canada’s first cannabis companies licensed by Health Canada in 2013 for medical cannabis production and sale and is now a diversified and vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products and services to market. In the wake of federal legalization of cannabis in Canada Delta 9’s diversified growth strategy has focused on three primary business divisions: (1) Delta 9 branded cannabis product manufacturing and distribution, (2) business to consumer retail cannabis sales, and (3) business-to-business cannabis equipment sales and consulting.

“Moving forward we will continue to grow our retail store network throughout Canada, as well as online with our retail business strategy. We will add new craft brands which will enhance our product portfolio and market share, and we will continue to expand into the United States and other international markets as they develop through our cannabis and non-cannabis business segments. These activities are clear indicators highlighting the strength of our operations and our entire team’s ability to outperform in challenging markets,” continued John Arbuthnot.

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.