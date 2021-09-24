Hudson Technologies Reports the EPA’s Issuance of the Final Rule on HFC Allowances as Mandated by the American Innovation and Manufacturing (“AIM”) Act

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced that, on September 23, 2021, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued the final rule establishing the framework to allocate allowances for virgin production and consumption of HFCs. The EPA is responsible for the administration of the HFC phase down enacted by Congress under the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act of 2020 (the “AIM Act”).



The AIM Act directs the EPA to address the reduction in virgin HFCs and provides authority to do so in three respects: phase down the production and consumption of listed HFCs, manage these HFCs and their substitutes, and facilitate the transition to next-generation technologies. Congress also required that EPA shall consider ways to promote reclamation in all phases of its implementation of the AIM Act. The final rule, announced yesterday, introduces a stepdown of 10% from baseline levels. The actual number of allowances per allowance holder will be issued by October 1, 2021, and these allowances will apply for the 2022 year. Allowances for 2023 and beyond will be issued at a later date, and a subsequent allowance rule must establish a cumulative 40% reduction in the baseline for 2024.