Intema Announces Closing of Team BH Esports Team Acquisition

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) has completed the acquisition of Team Bloodhounds, Inc. (“TBH”), owner of the Team BH esports team, previously disclosed on June 22, 2021.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to finalize the acquisition of Team BH,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Matteo built Team BH from the ground up, and in just three years, transformed it into a global juggernaut and Canada’s second most followed Fortnite esports team. Team BH has an engaged audience yet has barely scratched the surface as far as impact, influence, and reach in the esports space. We envision Team BH as a game-changing member of our growing esports ecosystem and are ready to help them take things to the next level.”



“I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve accomplished at Team BH, but the work is far from finished,” said Matteo Di Penta, Founder and CEO of Team Bloodhounds Inc. “As a full-fledged member of the Intema family, we now have the additional resources and expertise to increase our standing in the gaming community and make our brand a household name worldwide. We have big plans for Team BH – and this relationship is only going to help expedite the process.”