Intema Announces Closing of Team BH Esports Team Acquisition
MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) has completed the acquisition of Team Bloodhounds, Inc. (“TBH”), owner of the Team BH esports team, previously disclosed on June 22, 2021.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to finalize the acquisition of Team BH,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema. “Matteo built Team BH from the ground up, and in just three years,
transformed it into a global juggernaut and Canada’s second most followed Fortnite esports team. Team BH has an engaged audience yet has barely scratched the surface as far as impact, influence,
and reach in the esports space. We envision Team BH as a game-changing member of our growing esports ecosystem and are ready to help them take things to the next level.”
“I’m extremely proud of everything we’ve accomplished at Team BH, but the work is far from finished,” said Matteo Di Penta, Founder and CEO of Team Bloodhounds Inc. “As a full-fledged member of the Intema family, we now have the additional resources and expertise to increase our standing in the gaming community and make our brand a household name worldwide. We have big plans for Team BH – and this relationship is only going to help expedite the process.”
Di Penta launched Team BH in April 2018, and it has quickly become one of the most successful esports brands, with a roster of influencers, professional gamers, and streamers, and more than 7.25
million combined followers across YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.
“To keep the good news coming, I would also like to announce that our premier Influencers, including Randi "BH Motion" Tetzschner, Russell "BH Poetic" Tetzschner, Michael "BH Woods" Nelles, and Jose "BH Lvcid" Flores have all signed two-year contract extensions,” added Di Penta. “They've been instrumental in our growth from the start, and I'm excited to continue working with them to expand Team BH.”
Currently, Team Bloodhounds Inc. has 14 Fortnite players signed to its roster. The team hopes to extend into Activision’s Call of Duty and Riot Games’ Valorant. Team BH does not yet have competitive or content teams in either game, but this will be a top priority now that the transaction is complete.
About Intema
Intema is the world’s emerging leader in the esports and iGaming industry. Our mission is to bring the excitement of esports betting to the entire world through fully licensed, safe and secure online platforms. Our ecosystem consists of subsidiaries in esports, iGaming, product branding, digital advertising and marketing campaign design that are all complementary drivers of our future revenue growth. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.ca
