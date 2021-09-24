NASCAR Driver Matt Jaskol of AutoParts4Less.com Team Will Skydive into Las Vegas Motor Speedway to Celebrate End of Rookie Season

This first-time ever stunt to kick off the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 benefits Speedway Children's CharitiesLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Matt Jaskol, a NASCAR driver for the AutoParts4Less.com racing team, will …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Matt Jaskol , a NASCAR driver for the AutoParts4Less.com racing team, will skydive from a helicopter into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 25, to present Speedway Children's Charities with a donation of $10,000. Then, he'll get in the No. 66 AutoParts4Less.com MBM Motorsports Toyota to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302, his final race of the season. This first-ever stunt for NASCAR will also mark the first time Las Vegas local Jaskol will race on his home track.

"It's unreal to think that, after 30 years as a driver in Las Vegas, this will be my first race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway," said Jaskol. "It took longer than expected, but it shows dreams can still come true."

Jaskol made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway back in April. He broke the top-20 once during his limited season. He was unable to finish the race at Dover due to a collision that resulted with his car on top of another.

"My rookie season has certainly its ups and downs - now quite literally," said Jaskol. "Jumping out of a Maverick Helicopter from 5,000 feet is routine compared to driving in NASCAR. In fact, skydiving will be the safest and easiest part of my day!"

The former Formula One Red Bull Driver Search veteran's career spans back to the early 2000s and includes competing in open-wheel, IndyCar, off-road and sports car disciplines. Jaskol is also a professional tandem skydiving instructor, who has completed nearly 2,500 jumps, and wants to share his love and passion for the sky with the racing world with Saturday's entrance.

"Matt knows certainly knows how to make an impression," said Christopher Davenport, Founder of AutoParts4Less.com, the first multi-vendor online marketplace dedicated to automotive parts. "I can't think of a more exciting and unique way to drive awareness of Speedway Children's Charities, get fans pumped up for the race and end a season. We're honored to have a hometown hero like Matt racing for our team."

Speedway Children's Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and provides funding for hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout the nation that meet the direct needs of children. To donate, visit https://www.speedwaycharities.org/donate/.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniform 302 is Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Check local listings or visit NASCAR on TV to find out where to watch.