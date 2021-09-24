Diversified Energy Company Reschedules Capital Markets Day in November 2021

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(OTCQX:DECPF) ("Diversified" or the "Company") is rescheduling its 2021 Capital Markets Day in November to enhance access to its United Kingdom, European and …

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(OTCQX:DECPF) ("Diversified" or the "Company") is rescheduling its 2021 Capital Markets Day in November to enhance access to its United Kingdom, European and other stakeholders who desired to attend in person following recent announcements from the United States (US) government regarding relaxed travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors from these regions beginning in early November.

The Company will invite participants to tour some of its recently acquired Central Region assets to highlight examples of its Smarter Asset Management and ESG operating initiatives.