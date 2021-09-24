checkAd

ELMS Expands Leadership Team with Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Chief Revenue Officer

  • Rob Song, Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, bringing extensive finance and capital markets experience
  • Ron Feldeisen, Chief Revenue Officer, bringing senior executive Global B2B sales experience

TROY, Mich., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) company focused on redefining productivity for the last mile, today announced two executive appointments.

Rob Song was appointed as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer bringing nearly 20 years of diverse finance experience to ELMS, spanning public company finances, investments, debt and equity capital markets and investor relations. Ron Feldeisen joined as Chief Revenue Officer with 30 years of automotive, business-to-business and large enterprise sales experience.

“We continue to hire top talent to support our growth plans as we ramp up our production of the ELMS Urban Delivery, the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the United States. Rob and Ron bring diverse and extensive finance and sales knowledge to our team,” said James Taylor, ELMS Co-Founder and CEO. “Their leadership roles are crucial to execute our go-to-market strategy as we transition from a pre-revenue to revenue generating company and begin delivering vehicles with unique solutions to our customers.”

Before joining ELMS, Mr. Song served as Chief Investment Officer of CorePoint Lodging Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust. Prior to that, he was involved in the planning and execution of capital markets activities for Alphabet, Inc. Mr. Song also spent eight years at Morgan Stanley in New York and Sydney, serving as Vice President of Investment Banking. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Actuarial Science and a Master of Finance from Macquarie University in Australia.

Mr. Feldeisen served in various executive sales and marketing roles before joining ELMS. As Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at JR Automation, an automated manufacturing and robotics company, he played a key role in the company’s transformation to deliver software-based solutions. He also served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Joyson Safety Systems, a leading Tier 1 automotive safety supplier, recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in its sector. Mr. Feldeisen holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Grove City College and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

