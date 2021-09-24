checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.09.2021 / 13:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Brodtmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Solutiance AG

b) LEI
3912009842SF5DLCOK71 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006926504

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1 EUR 150000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0000 EUR 150000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-21; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Solutiance AG
Großbeerenstr. 179
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.solutiance.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70297  24.09.2021 



Diskussion: Solutiance AG (vormals Progeo)
Wertpapier


