Rapiscan Systems and Metrohm team to provide Raman Spectrometers to the Security Market

SALFORDS, England, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapiscan Systems Inc., ("Rapiscan") a subsidiary of OSI Systems, Inc., and Metrohm USA ("Metrohm") announced today that they have entered into an agreement to have Rapiscan distribute Metrohm handheld Raman spectrometer products globally through Rapiscan's Instruments Business Unit. The MIRA and the TacticID products use Raman spectroscopy technology to determine the chemical composition of unknown materials for defense, security, customs, and forensics applications. Metrohm's products use patented technologies to make measurements easier, faster, and more accurate.

Metrohm Mira DS Handheld Identification System (PRNewsfoto/Rapiscan Systems)

"We are excited to be teaming with Metrohm to broaden our product offerings for our customers using a technology that is complementary to those used in our trace detection systems," stated Dan Strellis, VP of Rapiscan's Instruments Business Unit. "These products are excellent at providing the user a tool to identify visible yet unknown materials that could be either a threat or benign in nature."

"Metrohm USA is thrilled to work alongside Rapiscan Systems to expand their portfolio of global security and forensic products. Metrohm handheld Raman instruments, working together with Rapiscan security products, will help improve safety for travellers and workers around the world," stated Edward Colihan, President and CEO of Metrohm USA.

Metrohm is one of the world's most trusted manufacturers of high-precision instruments for laboratory and process analysis. The company was founded in 1943 by engineer Bertold Suhner in Herisau, Switzerland, where it is headquartered to this day. Metrohm offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical technologies ranging from titration and ion chromatography to near-infrared and Raman spectroscopy, as well as several other techniques. Metrohm sells its products and provides services through its own local subsidiaries and exclusive distributors in more than 120 countries worldwide. Our mission in a nutshell is helping customers from virtually every industry analyze and maintain the quality of their products at every stage in the manufacturing process and beyond. Since 1982, Metrohm has been owned 100% by the non-profit Metrohm Foundation. This foundation keeps to its purpose to support charitable, philanthropic, and cultural projects in eastern Switzerland and, above all, ensure the independence of the company.

