Businesses in Rigid Packaging Market Lean on Constant Innovations Boosting Sustainability; Global Market Valuation to Reach US$ 755 Bn by 2024 TMR Study
- Countries focus on increasing recycling rates of rigid plastic and glass packaging materials; Europe at the forefront of meeting recycling targets
- Environmental sustainability makes demand for rigid packaging competitive against the flexible packaging format; Asia Pacific to emerge as substantially lucrative market with massive investments in rigid packaging solutions
ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability has become a key quotient for assessing the benefits of packaging among end-use industries, and the incessant focus on adopting eco-friendly packaging materials has propelled the prospects of the rigid packaging market. Rigid packaging solutions, notably plastics, are viewed as a robust packaging for meeting a wide range of needs in food and beverages (F&B), pharmaceutical, chemical, and healthcare industries.
Rise in spending on consumer-packaged goods is a key trend bolstering the prospects in the rigid packaging market. They have gained preference over many flexible packaging solutions due to their better protection abilities and the ease of recyclability. For instance, glass and plastics packaging used for F&B products are highly recyclable. The growing adoption of biodegradable materials is further augmenting the sustainability quotient. The global rigid packaging market is projected to attain valuation of US$ 755 Bn by 2024.
Advancements in production technologies, along with initiatives by governments and industry players to strengthen recycling infrastructure for plastics, have allowed manufacturers to adopt more and more recyclable materials. A notable case in point is revised Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive by Europe that aims to improve recycling targets for glass packaging by 2030.
Key Findings of Rigid Packaging Market Study
Superior Protection Ability and Ease of Recyclability to Propel Popularity, Cans and Containers to Gain Demand: The past few decades have witnessed young consumers increasingly becoming
aware about the carbon footprint of the packaging that comes with the products they buy. The shopping trend has prioritized the choice for brands to actively promote the use of recyclable
materials in their packaging, thereby propelling the demand for glass and plastics packaging. The rigid packaging also offers robust protection against perforation, compression, and ingress of
foreign materials during the supply and logistic chain.
