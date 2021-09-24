ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability has become a key quotient for assessing the benefits of packaging among end-use industries, and the incessant focus on adopting eco-friendly packaging materials has propelled the prospects of the rigid packaging market. Rigid packaging solutions, notably plastics, are viewed as a robust packaging for meeting a wide range of needs in food and beverages (F&B), pharmaceutical, chemical, and healthcare industries.

Rise in spending on consumer-packaged goods is a key trend bolstering the prospects in the rigid packaging market. They have gained preference over many flexible packaging solutions due to their better protection abilities and the ease of recyclability. For instance, glass and plastics packaging used for F&B products are highly recyclable. The growing adoption of biodegradable materials is further augmenting the sustainability quotient. The global rigid packaging market is projected to attain valuation of US$ 755 Bn by 2024.

Advancements in production technologies, along with initiatives by governments and industry players to strengthen recycling infrastructure for plastics, have allowed manufacturers to adopt more and more recyclable materials. A notable case in point is revised Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive by Europe that aims to improve recycling targets for glass packaging by 2030.

Key Findings of Rigid Packaging Market Study