Diving into Digital from Practice, Huawei Releases 11 Scenario-based Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Day 2 of HUAWEI CONNECT 2021, Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Huawei's Board Member, President of the Enterprise Business Group delivered a keynote speech on the subject of "Diving into Digital for a Brighter Future" proposing three focus areas of scenario, models, and eco-system regarding the vision and future of industrial digital transformation. During the event, Huawei released 11 innovative scenario-based solutions for customers in the public services, transportation, finance, energy, and manufacturing sectors. By continuously working with partners, Huawei aims to meet customer requirements at different stages of digital transformation, address challenges, seize new opportunities for transformation, and create value for the industry.

Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Huawei's Board Member, President of the Enterprise Business Group, said: "Huawei will continue to dive into digital — focusing on scenarios, models, and partners — to help customers succeed in their digital transformation journey. We integrate ICT with real-life scenarios and processes, and develop a new model of consulting, integration, and operational support. We aim to fully understand our customers' needs and vision and then turn them into reality. We encourage partners to shift from acting as channels to becoming competency partners, striving to build a partner system that grows, innovates, and wins together with Huawei."

Diving into digital — focus on scenarios, models, and partners

Diving into the digital world is an iterative process. As digital transformation has become an industry consensus, the focus has been shifted from whether or not to go digital to how to go digital. To help enterprises customers innovate models, improve quality and efficiency, enhance experience, and strengthen resilience, Huawei highlighted three primary areas of focus for diving into digital.

Scenario digitalization: Huawei believes that the key to further integration of ICT and business processes lies in the following three aspects: from auxiliary system to core/production system, from leadership cockpit to details of operation scenarios, and from digitalization of a single domain to comprehensive digitalization of all scenarios. Huawei has continually accumulated experience with different scenarios, deepening its knowledge in every scenario, and therefore it is able to address key business issues of the industry.