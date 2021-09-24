checkAd

Diving into Digital from Practice, Huawei Releases 11 Scenario-based Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 13:29  |  35   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Day 2 of HUAWEI CONNECT 2021, Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Huawei's Board Member, President of the Enterprise Business Group delivered a keynote speech on the subject of "Diving into Digital for a Brighter Future" proposing three focus areas of scenario, models, and eco-system regarding the vision and future of industrial digital transformation. During the event, Huawei released 11 innovative scenario-based solutions for customers in the public services, transportation, finance, energy, and manufacturing sectors. By continuously working with partners, Huawei aims to meet customer requirements at different stages of digital transformation, address challenges, seize new opportunities for transformation, and create value for the industry.

Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Huawei's Board Member, President of the Enterprise Business Group, said: "Huawei will continue to dive into digital — focusing on scenarios, models, and partners — to help customers succeed in their digital transformation journey. We integrate ICT with real-life scenarios and processes, and develop a new model of consulting, integration, and operational support. We aim to fully understand our customers' needs and vision and then turn them into reality. We encourage partners to shift from acting as channels to becoming competency partners, striving to build a partner system that grows, innovates, and wins together with Huawei."

Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Huawei's Board Member, President of the Enterprise Business Group

Diving into digital — focus on scenarios, models, and partners

Diving into the digital world is an iterative process. As digital transformation has become an industry consensus, the focus has been shifted from whether or not to go digital to how to go digital. To help enterprises customers innovate models, improve quality and efficiency, enhance experience, and strengthen resilience, Huawei highlighted three primary areas of focus for diving into digital.

Scenario digitalization: Huawei believes that the key to further integration of ICT and business processes lies in the following three aspects: from auxiliary system to core/production system, from leadership cockpit to details of operation scenarios, and from digitalization of a single domain to comprehensive digitalization of all scenarios. Huawei has continually accumulated experience with different scenarios, deepening its knowledge in every scenario, and therefore it is able to address key business issues of the industry.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diving into Digital from Practice, Huawei Releases 11 Scenario-based Solutions SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On Day 2 of HUAWEI CONNECT 2021, Mr. Peng Zhongyang, Huawei's Board Member, President of the Enterprise Business Group delivered a keynote speech on the subject of "Diving into Digital for a Brighter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Mendix is a Leader for the Third Year Running in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise ...
Huawei Hosts an Energy Summit -- Digital Energy, Powering the Low Carbon Era
EY announces strengthened alliance with RSA to help organizations accelerate risk transformations ...
Ocular Hypertension Market to Witness Robust Expansion at a 3.82% CAGR During the Study Period ...
The record high lumber prices in the US shifted global lumber trade flows in the first half of 2021
Allergen Free Food Market Expected to Reach $108 Billion By The End Of 2030.
As the Virus Continues, the Global COVID-19 Vaccine Market Expected to Reach $25 Billion By 2024
Xi unveils big steps to fight climate change
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale