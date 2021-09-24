checkAd

Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting: (i) the election of directors; (ii) to appoint RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the 2022 fiscal year; and (iii) the ratification of the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Resolutions (i) to (iii) were approved by shareholders.

A total of 8,191,583 Common Shares of the 21,192,004 Common Shares of the Company that were outstanding as at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 38.654% of the Common Shares.

The results are as follows:

  Voted For Voted
Withhold 		  Voted
For 		Voted
Withhold
1. Election of Directors          
Samuel L. Duboc 7,383,476 781,200   90.432 % 9.568 %
Carol Osler 7,333,476 831,200   89.820 % 10.180 %
Craig Campbell 7,383,476 781,200   90.432 % 9.568 %
Stewart Lyons 7,335,476 829,200   89.844 % 10.156 %
Joseph Leeder 7,383,476 781,200   90.432 % 9.568 %
Andrea Fiederer 7,333,476 831,200   89.820 % 10.180 %
Jean-Pierre Taillon 7,381,476 783,200   90.407 % 9.593 %
2. Appointment of Auditor 7,420,383 771,200   90.585 % 9.415 %
           
  Voted For Voted
