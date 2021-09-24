Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”).
The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting: (i) the election of directors; (ii) to appoint RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the 2022 fiscal year; and (iii) the ratification of the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Resolutions (i) to (iii) were approved by shareholders.
A total of 8,191,583 Common Shares of the 21,192,004 Common Shares of the Company that were outstanding as at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 38.654% of the Common Shares.
The results are as follows:
|Voted For
|
Voted
Withhold
|
Voted
For
|
Voted
Withhold
|1. Election of Directors
|Samuel L. Duboc
|7,383,476
|781,200
|90.432
|%
|9.568
|%
|Carol Osler
|7,333,476
|831,200
|89.820
|%
|10.180
|%
|Craig Campbell
|7,383,476
|781,200
|90.432
|%
|9.568
|%
|Stewart Lyons
|7,335,476
|829,200
|89.844
|%
|10.156
|%
|Joseph Leeder
|7,383,476
|781,200
|90.432
|%
|9.568
|%
|Andrea Fiederer
|7,333,476
|831,200
|89.820
|%
|10.180
|%
|Jean-Pierre Taillon
|7,381,476
|783,200
|90.407
|%
|9.593
|%
|2. Appointment of Auditor
|7,420,383
|771,200
|90.585
|%
|9.415
|%
|Voted For
|
Voted
