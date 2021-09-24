Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting: (i) the election of directors; (ii) to appoint RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the 2022 fiscal year; and (iii) the ratification of the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Resolutions (i) to (iii) were approved by shareholders.