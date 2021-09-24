checkAd

Avicanna Files US Patent Application for a Novel Cannabinoid Formulation in Reducing Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy

  • Research findings originated from cannabinoid-based collaboration with leading epilepsy researcher, Dr. Peter Carlen, at UHN that is also supported by a Mitacs Accelerate program grant.
  • Avicanna’s proprietary formulation showed promising pre-clinical results in reducing seizures and will be developed through the company’s pharmaceutical development pipeline as an epilepsy drug candidate.

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, entitled "Methods for Reducing or Eliminating Incidence of Seizures and Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy", on the use of a novel cannabinoid formulation (the “Formulation Candidate”).

The research findings originated from the ongoing multi-level cannabinoid-based collaboration with leading epilepsy researcher Dr. Peter Carlen at the world-renowned Krembil Research Institute at the University Health Network (“UHN”). Preliminary electrophysiological studies on seizure induced wildtype mouse cortical slices determined that treatment with the Formulation Candidate produced significant anti-convulsant effects as compared to treatment with cannabidiol (“CBD”) or tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) alone. These results, obtained in a well-established in vitro model, suggest that, in addition to anti-convulsant properties, the Formulation Candidate demonstrates strong potential to treat patients diagnosed with intractable forms of epilepsies and at risk of seizure-induced Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (“SUDEP”). Further studies on the mechanism of action of the cannabinoids in the Formulation Candidate confirmed that the cannabinoids acted as selective 5-HT1A receptor agonists similar to established 5-HT1A receptor agonists in seizure-like events.

