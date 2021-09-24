Pipestone Energy Corp. Announces Appointment of New Director, Distribution of Common Shares By Its Largest Shareholder Canadian Non-Operated Resources L.P. and Updated Investor Rights Arrangements

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PIPE – TSX) Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Kim Anderson has been appointed to the Pipestone Energy Board of Directors (the “Pipestone Board”) effective September 24, 2021 and will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee. Ms. Anderson is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Heartland Generation, and prior to that was Chief Financial Officer of TSX-Listed Athabasca Oil Corporation. Ms. Anderson holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.



“We are pleased to welcome Kim Anderson to the Board of Directors of Pipestone Energy. Ms. Anderson brings a broad range of experience to the Pipestone Board in both private and public capital markets, including: corporate strategy, treasury operations, financial management, investor relations, mergers & acquisitions, and both equity and debt financing,” said Gord Ritchie, Chair of the Pipestone Board.