DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES (Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021)

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 929 49,4860 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 37 49,4874 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 16-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 33 49,4850 TQE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 20-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 98 972 49,4842 XPAR DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 20-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 47 378 49,4829 DXE DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 20-Sep-21 FR0014003TT8 20 021 49,4906 TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:

Investor Relations

François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez

+33 1 61 62 69 24





Attachment