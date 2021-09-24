Dentsply Sirona, the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products, announced the official launch of its partnership with Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused organization. For over 21 years, Smile Train has supported safe and quality cleft care for more than 1.5 million children in over 90 countries around the world. Dentsply Sirona’s commitment aims to advance the future of and access to cleft care.



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona") (Nasdaq: XRAY), Globally, 1 in 700 babies are born with a cleft lip and/or palate. Clefts can have devastating effects on the quality of life of a child, both physically by compromising the ability to communicate and to eat properly and from social stigma resulting in feelings of anxiety and a lack of self-confidence. A child with a cleft requires more than just surgery. Essential cleft care includes nutrition programs, dental and orthodontic care, speech therapy, and social and emotional support.