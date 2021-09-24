checkAd

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Beneficial Unit Certificates

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) (the “Partnership”) today announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,750,000 beneficial unit certificates (“BUCs”) representing assigned limited partnership interests at a price to the public of $6.10 per BUC.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Partnership has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 712,500 BUCs in connection with the offering. Total estimated gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $29.0 million or approximately $33.3 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.

The Partnership intends to utilize the net proceeds from the offering to acquire additional mortgage revenue bonds, governmental issuer loans, investments in unconsolidated entities and other investments meeting its investment criteria and for general working capital needs.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the lead book-running manager for the offering and JMP Securities LLC and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC are the joint book-running managers.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-235259) relating to the offered securities was previously declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 6, 2019. The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com; JMP Securities LLC, 600 Montgomery Street, Suite 1100, San Francisco, CA 94111, Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone (415) 835-8985, email: syndicate@jmpsecurities.com; or JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, 757 Third Avenue, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10017, email: syndicate@jonestrading.com.

