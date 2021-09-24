checkAd

B2Digital Heads Back to Bowling Green for 17 Explosive MMA Matchups in B2FS 134 This Saturday, September 25

Tampa, FL, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the B2 Fighting Series (“B2FS”) will return to the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky this Saturday night for another supercharged night of pulse-pounding MMA action at B2FS 134.

What:  B2 Fighting Series 134, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA
Where:  Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky
When:  Saturday, September 25. Doors open at 6pm ET. PPV Broadcast starts at 7pm ET.

VIP tickets for the event have already sold out. General Admission tickets have nearly sold out, but there will be limited availability for tickets at the door. Interested fans will also be able to stream it live on Pay-Per-View here, or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series apps on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker, commented, “This is going to be lights out action from start to finish, with 17 fascinating amateur and pro matchups in play, including a total of four title bouts. The Main Event should be a classic, featuring the pro flyweight title fight between top Canadian prospect and current champ, James “The Suplex Kid” Clarke, and former champ Donnie “The Real Deal” Ballou. This is a must-see night for true MMA fans.”

The B2FS 134 undercard will feature 3 amateur title fights, including the return of local favorite Bryant Haynes (6-1-0), as he defends his featherweight belt against #1 contender Will Baker (3-0-0).

Also on the card, Davion Trotter (6-1-0) will take on Russian powerhouse Zlatko Skulian (6-1-0) for the vacant lightweight title, and Willian Conner Jr squares off with Payton Hughes for the vacant middleweight title.

“We took our normal 2 week break for back to school time but now it’s time to get the B2FS engine fired back up, and Bowling Green is a great place to do that,” remarked Greg P. Bell, B2Digital Chairman & CEO. “It seems like every time we come back to Sloan, we see something amazing. From a big picture perspective, 2021 has been a truly transformative year of growth through three quarters. But all indications suggest the best is yet to come. And the action begins again in the B2FS Cage on Saturday night!”

