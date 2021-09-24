checkAd

PharmaTher Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for a private placement of its common shares (“Common Shares”) and warrants to purchase common shares (“Warrants”) for gross proceeds of CAD$10 million (the “Private Placement”). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue 15,625,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to 15,625,000 Common Shares at a purchase price of CAD$0.64 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$0.80 per Common Share and will be immediately exercisable upon issuance for a period of five years following the issuance date.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for the advancement of its microneedle patch program, its proprietary ketamine product, and for general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about September 28, 2021, and is subject to receipt of all applicable approvals and other customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

No securities were offered or sold to Canadian residents in connection with the Private Placement.

The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PharmaTher Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICESOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ACNB Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Cenovus announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
Nuvei Expands Payout Options for U.S. iGaming Operators with Verified Withdrawals
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
Dentsply Sirona announces a comprehensive restage of its Implant business
Management's trading with SP Group shares
Progress Announces Acquisition of Kemp, Adding Application Experience to Industry-Leading Product ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Todos Medical Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for the Purchase of Tollovid and Tollovid Daily Through ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...