PharmaTher Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “ Company ” or “ PharmaTher ”) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for a private placement of its common shares (“ Common Shares ”) and warrants to purchase common shares (“ Warrants ”) for gross proceeds of CAD$10 million (the “ Private Placement ”). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company will issue 15,625,000 Common Shares and Warrants to purchase up to 15,625,000 Common Shares at a purchase price of CAD$0.64 per Common Share and associated Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of CAD$0.80 per Common Share and will be immediately exercisable upon issuance for a period of five years following the issuance date.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for the advancement of its microneedle patch program, its proprietary ketamine product, and for general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about September 28, 2021, and is subject to receipt of all applicable approvals and other customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

No securities were offered or sold to Canadian residents in connection with the Private Placement.

The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.