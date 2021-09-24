Catalyst Biosciences to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

To access the webcast of the discussion, please click here . An archived webcast of the discussion will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations section of Catalyst’s website.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a preclinical C3-degrader program licensed to Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and proteases from our ProTUNE C3b-C4b degrader and ImmunoTUNE C3a-C5a degrader platforms designed to target specific disorders of the complement or inflammatory pathways as well as other complement programs in development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the potential benefits and uses of Catalyst’s product candidates and the potential benefits of its protease engineering platform and Catalyst's collaboration with Biogen for the development and commercialization of a preclinical C3 degrader program for dry age-related macular degeneration.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed as a result of COVID-19, competitive products and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes; the risks that Catalyst’s complement degraders have not yet started human clinical trials; the risk Catalyst may elect to terminate or postpone ongoing development programs, including development of MarzAA or any of Catalyst’s complement assets; the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture Catalyst’s products will be higher than anticipated, including as a result of delays in trial enrollment, development and manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 and other factors; the risk that Catalyst will need to raise additional capital, which may not be available on favorable terms if at all; the risk that Biogen may terminate Catalyst's agreement, and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 4, 2021, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021 and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC. Catalyst does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

