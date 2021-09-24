Clearway Energy Operating LLC, a Subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc., Announces Cash Tender Offer and Concurrent Redemption Notice for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2026

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearway Energy Operating LLC (“Clearway Operating”), a subsidiary of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) (“Clearway Energy”), announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of the $350 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) with the net proceeds from Clearway Operating’s concurrent offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2032 (the “New Notes”), which was also announced today by Clearway Operating. The tender offer is being made pursuant to an offer to purchase, related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, each dated as of September 24, 2021. The tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2021 (as such time and date may be extended, the “expiration time”). Tendered 2026 Notes may be withdrawn at any time before the expiration time.



Under the terms of the tender offer, holders of the 2026 Notes that are validly tendered and accepted at or prior to the expiration time, or holders who deliver to the depositary and information agent a properly completed and duly executed notice of guaranteed delivery and subsequently deliver such 2026 Notes, each in accordance with the instructions described in the offer to purchase, will receive total cash consideration of $1,027.00 per $1,000 principal amount of 2026 Notes, plus an amount equal to any accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the settlement date, which is expected to be October 1, 2021, subject to satisfaction of the Financing Condition described below.

The tender offer is contingent upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the condition that Clearway Operating shall have raised at least $350 million in gross proceeds from the offering of the New Notes on or prior to the settlement date (the “Financing Condition”). The tender offer is not conditioned on any minimum amount of 2026 Notes being tendered. Clearway Operating may amend, extend or terminate the tender offer in its sole discretion. Concurrently with the launch of the tender offer, Clearway Operating is exercising its right to optionally redeem, on October 24, 2021, any 2026 Notes not validly tendered and purchased in the tender offer at a price equal to 102.500% of the principal amount of the 2026 Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 2026 Notes (the “Indenture”), conditioned upon and subject to satisfaction of the Financing Condition.