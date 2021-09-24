Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $21 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

checkAd

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (“Onconova”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.20 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be $21 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Onconova granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Guggenheim Securities is acting as sole book-running manager. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and Noble Capital Markets, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Onconova pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-237844) which was initially filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 24, 2020, amended on Form S-3/A that was filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020, and was declared effective by the SEC on May 18, 2020.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on September 23, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and also will be available on the SEC’s website. Before investing in the offering, you should read each of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering in their entirety as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, which provide more information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

