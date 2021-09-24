checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Lifespot Capital - Next step completed

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
Lifespot Capital yesterday reported the successful completion of a capital increase with subscription rights. Circa 2.7m shares were issued at a price of EUR 1.20 per share, thus raising roughly EUR 3.2m in cash.

 

Lifespot Capital AG (Update)

 

Travel & Leisure

MCap EUR 78m (after closing of transaction)


BUY

PT EUR 3.00 (+77% potential)

 

With the succesful completion of the first capital round, Lifespot is moving closer to the reverse takeover of MHP - the only listed hotel operator in Germany.

 

What’s it all about?

Lifespot Capital yesterday reported the successful completion of a capital increase with subscription rights. Circa 2.7m shares were issued at a price of EUR 1.20 per share, thus raising roughly EUR 3.2m in cash. The offering was 6-times oversubscribed. The fresh cash is earmarked for the takeover of Munich Hotel Partners (MHP) for a total of 33.1m shares and EUR 6m in cash. It is an important further step in the completion of the transaction. An extraordinary general meeting is planned for early October, and then the next two steps of the transaction will be voted on: a capital increase in kind (33.1m shares) and a cash capital increase (6.6m shares). Once the reverse IPO is completed, the “new” Lifespot Capital, MHP, will be in an attractive position to take an active part in the consolidation of the hotel market, both as an operator and co-investor in underperforming or distressed hotel assets. Valuation based on completion of the reverse IPO yields an upside of 77%, with potential for further upside from additional transactions.

Wertpapier


