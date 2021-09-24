Partners Group and Barings partner to invest in and provide capital to grow Milestone, a leading provider of transportation equipment in the US

The transaction values Milestone at an enterprise value of over USD 1.4 billion

The Company continues to benefit from the rise of e-commerce which has increased demand for its transportation equipment and supply chain solutions

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm acting on behalf of its clients, has acquired a significant equity stake in Milestone Equipment Holdings ("Milestone" or "the Company") and will partner with Barings, one of the world's leading investment management firms, to continue and accelerate the Company's successful growth story as one of the largest providers of transportation equipment and supply chain solutions in the US.

Through this significant recapitalization, which Barings led, Milestone raised over USD 1.0 billion in equity commitments from institutional investors in a transaction that valued the Company in excess of USD 1.4 billion. As part of the transaction, Partners Group acquired a co-control ownership stake in Milestone and joined the Company's board of directors alongside Barings.

Milestone operates a fleet of over 95,000 owned and managed trailers, chassis, and containers across an integrated network of more than 70 locations near major logistics hubs. The Company provides equipment and logistics solutions to its customers under term lease and rental contracts and is one of the largest lessors of critical transportation equipment to US parcel carriers. Milestone has enjoyed significant tailwinds from the growth of e-commerce, a key transformative trend that Partners Group and Barings have both been following in their Thematic Research. Partners Group, Barings, and Milestone management will work on a transformational value creation plan, which will focus on growing the trailer, chassis, and container segments by expanding the Company's domestic network, executing on M&A, and pursuing adjacent market opportunities.