Flexiti Places 13th on The Globe and Mail’s Third-annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

Flexiti Financial Inc. (“Flexiti”), a leading provider of buy now, pay later point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce it placed 13th on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Flexiti earned its spot with three-year growth of 3,181%.

Through Flexiti’s omni-channel solution, customers can apply for a FlexitiCard in-store or online, the paperless application takes minutes to complete and upon approval, the FlexitiCard can immediately be used to make purchases. This fully automated and 100% paperless process offers qualified customers a revolving credit line and flexible payment plans with 0% interest financing1 options, eliminating the need to reapply for financing for future purchases.

“We are extremely honoured to be ranked among Canada’s Top Growing Companies for the third year in a row,” said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. “Despite a year of immense change and uncertainty, our success is in part attributed to signing one of Canada’s largest retailers as well as our continued expansion into the Quebec market. These achievements only further exemplify the resilience and dedication of our employees to remaining one of Canada’s leading providers of buy now, pay later payment solutions and I want to offer a sincere and heartfelt thank you to each one of our employees who has helped us accomplish and maintain this success. We are excited about our future growth opportunities, and I am excited to see where the next year takes us!”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

