KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glendale Lakes, a new, single-family home community in Rosharon, Texas. Glendale Lakes is a master-planned community that is conveniently located near FM-521, Highway 288, Fort Bend Tollway and Beltway 8, providing easy access to area employment centers in downtown Houston, Pearland, Sugarland and Texas Medical Center. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities at Pearland Recreation Center & Natatorium, Brazos Bend State Park, Wake Station Cable Park and Southwyck Golf Club. Nearby shopping and entertainment is available at Pearland Town Center, First Colony Mall and The Crossing at 288.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Glendale Lakes, a new-home community in Rosharon, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Glendale Lakes showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and lofts. The one- and two-story floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet. Future community amenities include a jr. Olympic–sized swimming pool, park, playground and clubhouse. Glendale Lakes is zoned for Fort Bend Independent Schools.

“Glendale Lakes’ location is convenient to major highways for a short commute to area employers and downtown Houston and will offer an abundance of community amenities, including a jr. Olympic–sized pool,” said Brett Dietz, President of KB Home’s Houston division. “As with other KB Home communities, Glendale Lakes provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes, from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Glendale Lakes sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $250,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 650,000 quality homes in our more than 60-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com

