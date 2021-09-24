Roblox Launches Listening Parties — A New Way to Release Music
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today announced the first Roblox Listening Party — the latest innovation in music in the metaverse. With Roblox Listening Parties, artists premiere a new album in select top experiences giving them access to millions of fans who can listen to their music while they play and hang out with their friends. Roblox and leading independent record label Sumerian Records announced that Poppy will be the first artist to host a Listening Party on the platform with the debut of her new album, Flux, which will be released today
Flux is the artist’s latest album, which comes on the heels of a GRAMMY performance in March of this year. Poppy is the first solo female artist ever nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Metal Performance category.
“Flux is coming out Friday the 24th and I’m so excited to reveal it to the world!” explained Poppy. “I feel very fortunate to make music in a time like this. Roblox is a platform with endless possibilities and seemed like a perfect place to launch my new album!”
For this first-ever Listening Party, music will be integrated throughout popular experiences allowing fans to rock out to Flux as they decorate their dream home in Overlook Bay, dance to her songs in RoBeats, attend class in Robloxian High School, explore new worlds in Creatures of Sonaria, and raise dragons in Dragon Adventures. The music will also be played in City Life, The Floor is Lava, Color Block Tower, and Fairytale Life Roleplay. Collectively, the featured experiences boast over three billion lifetime visits.
“It has been such a pleasure working with Poppy and Sumerian Records to launch our first ever Listening Party,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. “Music is such a natural part of the way we express ourselves, entertain ourselves, and find connections with other people, and we want to keep finding new ways to make music more of an integral part of the Roblox experience. Allowing Poppy’s fans to enjoy her new album Flux where they are already spending time with their friends seemed like a no brainer, and our developers have jumped at the opportunity to participate!”
