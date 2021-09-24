checkAd

Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Shares Strategic Plan to Obtain Cancer Therapy Approval for Leronlimab

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

A group of long-time stockholders (the “Nominating Stockholders” or the “Group”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today announced its comprehensive strategic plan to obtain cancer therapy approval for Leronlimab. If implemented, the Group believes this plan would begin to generate much-needed revenue for CYDY and position the Company to earn FDA approval for the drug, while enhancing the value of all stockholders’ shares.

The Group’s strategy is designed to overcome current CYDY management’s failures to implement a coherent, effective plan to generate revenue and obtain FDA approval for Leronlimab. While the Group has tried to discuss the enormous potential of its oncological strategy to reinvigorate CYDY with the Board and management team, they have refused to meaningfully engage every step of the way. Instead, incumbent Company leadership has decided to focus on entrenching themselves and clinging to their outsized compensation packages at the expense of shareholders.

The Group’s approach to cancer therapy will be scientifically valid and extremely efficient and will be critical to unleashing the potential value of Leronlimab and the investments of all stockholders. The full plan can be found here, and highlights are as follows:

  • Utilize real data based on precision medicine determination of Leronlimab binding cancers;
  • Apply both combination therapy with complementary immune-oncology blockbuster drugs and adjuvant monotherapy in CCR5+ tumors;
  • Prioritize cancer targets based on CCR5 expression; and
  • Partner with leading oncology companies that lack a CCR5 asset like Leronlimab.

Dr. Bruce Patterson, one of the Group’s five nominees and a renowned virologist, pathologist, and cancer technology pioneer, stated: “We are excited to present our plan on how to maximize the value of Leronlimab and save the lives of countless cancer patients. We believe we have put in place a strategy that is not only executable but also best positions CYDY for future success and will repair the Company’s standing among the medical, regulatory, and investment communities. In order to protect the value of your investment in CYDY, we strongly you recommend you for our highly qualified director nominees on the WHITE proxy card today.”

22.09.21CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil's FDA (ANVISA) to Commence a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients with IV Administration of Four Doses (700mg/week)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21CytoDyn's Chairman, CMO, and Head of Business Development Dr. Scott A. Kelly to Present at the World Antiviral Congress 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Announces Federal Court Dismisses Litigation Brought by Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21CytoDyn Announces Resolution of Federal Litigation with Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Bruce Patterson, M.D., Director Candidate for CytoDyn Board, Presents at International COVID Summit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of CytoDyn Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities Laws
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Warns Stockholders of Board's Continued Value Destruction and Failures
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Files Lawsuit to Force Company to Allow Stockholders to Vote for Alternative Director Nominees
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten