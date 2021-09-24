Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Shares Strategic Plan to Obtain Cancer Therapy Approval for Leronlimab

A group of long-time stockholders (the “Nominating Stockholders” or the “Group”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today announced its comprehensive strategic plan to obtain cancer therapy approval for Leronlimab. If implemented, the Group believes this plan would begin to generate much-needed revenue for CYDY and position the Company to earn FDA approval for the drug, while enhancing the value of all stockholders’ shares.

The Group’s strategy is designed to overcome current CYDY management’s failures to implement a coherent, effective plan to generate revenue and obtain FDA approval for Leronlimab. While the Group has tried to discuss the enormous potential of its oncological strategy to reinvigorate CYDY with the Board and management team, they have refused to meaningfully engage every step of the way. Instead, incumbent Company leadership has decided to focus on entrenching themselves and clinging to their outsized compensation packages at the expense of shareholders.