checkAd

The Razin Group Issues Presentation Detailing the Need to Reset the Balance of Power in NextGen Healthcare’s Dysfunctional and Insular Boardroom

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Sheldon Razin, who collectively with Lance Rosenzweig and the other participants in his solicitation (collectively, the “Razin Group”) owns approximately 15.2% of the outstanding common shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) (“NextGen Healthcare” or the “Company”), today issued a 70-page presentation that details the case for resetting the balance of power on NextGen Healthcare's nine-member Board of Directors (the "Board"). The Razin Group urges shareholders to vote on the BLUE Proxy Card to elect its four-member slate, which includes Kenneth H. Fearn, Messrs. Razin and Rosenzweig and Ruby Sharma. Please visit www.FixNextGen.com to download the Razin Group slate’s presentation and obtain important information about our value-enhancing vision.

Messrs. Razin and Rosenzweig commented:

"This election contest is about resetting the balance of power in NextGen Healthcare's dysfunctional and insular boardroom in order to ensure that shareholders' best interests are prioritized following six years of anemic revenue growth, deteriorating earnings, dismal capital allocation, poor governance and sustained share price underperformance. We contend that the Company has taken a massive step backward during the past six years under the reign of Chairman Jeffrey Margolis and his fellow Board leaders, Craig Barbarosh, George Bristol and Morris Panner. Their consistent disregard for the Company’s shareholders was mostly recently evidenced by the decision to propose an onerous Delaware reincorporation that would strengthen the Margolis Board’s power while taking away shareholders’ rights, such as the right to fill director vacancies and the right to act by written consent. We believe our minority slate possesses the constructive mindset and relevant skills needed to work with the remaining incumbents to fix the Company's troubling governance, non-accretive capital allocation policy and failed execution against growth objectives. In our view, the Company’s shareholders have a unique opportunity this year to establish a new culture of accountability, incentivization and innovation as a new CEO joins – to be clear, NextGen Healthcare’s new leadership should not be continuously beholden to Mr. Margolis and his allies."

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Razin Group Issues Presentation Detailing the Need to Reset the Balance of Power in NextGen Healthcare’s Dysfunctional and Insular Boardroom Sheldon Razin, who collectively with Lance Rosenzweig and the other participants in his solicitation (collectively, the “Razin Group”) owns approximately 15.2% of the outstanding common shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) (“NextGen …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Efficacy and Safety Data for GlycoMimetics’ Lead Investigational Drug Uproleselan Published in ...
Kraft Heinz Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Brazilian Food Company Hemmer
Tilray to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on October 7, 2021
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21NextGen Healthcare Enables Care Resource Community Health Centers to Improve Patient Experience and Clinical Outcomes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21NextGen Healthcare Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21NextGen Healthcare Appoints David Sides President and Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21NextGen Healthcare Enables ‘Care Anywhere’ for Klamath Tribal Health
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21NextGen Healthcare to Participate at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21The Razin Group Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to NextGen Healthcare Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21NextGen Healthcare Mails Definitive Proxy Statement and Letter to Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21NextGen Healthcare Welcomes Highly Regarded Healthcare Executive Darnell Dent to Director Slate for 2021 Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21NextGen Healthcare’s Revenue Cycle Management Services Boosts Coastal Orthopedics’ Performance During Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21NextGen Healthcare Achieves Two Million Virtual Visits Milestone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten