AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Winner of German election

Wolftank-Adisa AG (Update) Industrial Good & Services MCap EUR 64m

BUY PT EUR 20.00 (+25% potential) The German election is knocking at the door and common grounds amongst all parties is that environmental protection will be at the top of the agenda. No matter who will make the race, the winner is: Wolftank Read

What’s it all about?

Although the outcome of the forthcoming elections in Germany this Sunday is still open, one thing is already certain: Sustainability and environmental protection will be an integral part of the agenda of the next German government – no matter which party will make the race. In our view, companies that already contribute innovative products and solutions for emission reduction should, however, benefit disproportionately from this stronger political focus. Wolftank, as one of the leading players in the commissioning of hydrogen fuel stations could therefore expect plenty of tailwind in the years to come as building the hydrogen infrastructure in Europe is one of the key initiatives to decarbonize heavy duty truck transportation. Consequently, one should consider an investment in Wolftank as an ideal vehicle in order to benefit from this trend, which is why be reiterate our BUY rating with a new PT of EUR 20.00 (old EUR 16.50).