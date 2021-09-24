Tradeweb Successfully Completes its First Southbound Bond Connect Transactions

“Southbound Bond Connect is the latest evolutionary step for China’s financial market, providing domestic investors with more flexibility and choice when trading offshore bonds,” said Lee Olesky, CEO of Tradeweb Markets. “Together with CFETS, our goal is to better meet onshore investors’ demand for streamlined access to global investment. We will continue to focus on further enhancing the trading link by deploying new innovative trading functionality, just as we did with the Northbound leg of Bond Connect.”

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it has completed its first Southbound Bond Connect transactions via the trading link between Tradeweb and China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS).

Southbound Bond Connect facilitates fixed income portfolio diversification for institutional investors in China. Tradeweb collaborates closely with CFETS to create a uniform trading experience for both offshore and onshore institutions via the electronic request-for-quote (RFQ) workflow. Under Southbound Bond Connect, Tradeweb supports transactions of various bonds tradable in the Hong Kong bond market denominated in CNH, HKD, EUR, GBP and USD.

James Sun, Head of Asia at Tradeweb, said: “We were the first platform to facilitate Northbound trading on Bond Connect more than four years ago, and we are here again on Day One of Southbound trading. Today’s launch offers onshore investors enhanced access to overseas liquidity, pre-trade transparency and innovative trading mechanisms on Southbound Bond Connect.”

In 2017, Tradeweb was selected as the first trading link to the Northbound leg of Bond Connect, having played a positive role in the initiative’s design, creation and development. More than 2,730 offshore investors across 34 jurisdictions have accessed the China Interbank Bond Market (CIBM) via the Northbound channel, which alongside CIBM Direct serves as one of the main entry points to China’s debt markets for foreign investment.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 65 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $920 billion in notional value traded per day over the past four quarters. For more information, please visit www.tradeweb.com.