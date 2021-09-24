Partners Group Invests in Milestone Equipment Holdings at Enterprise Value USD 1.4 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 24.09.2021, 14:03 | | 23 0 | 0 24.09.2021, 14:03 | (PLX AI) – Partners Group and Barings partner to invest in and provide capital to grow Milestone Equipment Holdings, a leading provider of transportation equipment in the US.Partners Group transaction values Milestone at an enterprise value of over … (PLX AI) – Partners Group and Barings partner to invest in and provide capital to grow Milestone Equipment Holdings, a leading provider of transportation equipment in the US.Partners Group transaction values Milestone at an enterprise value of over … (PLX AI) – Partners Group and Barings partner to invest in and provide capital to grow Milestone Equipment Holdings, a leading provider of transportation equipment in the US.

Partners Group transaction values Milestone at an enterprise value of over USD 1.4 billion

Milestone operates a fleet of over 95,000 owned and managed trailers, chassis, and containers across more than 70 locations

The Company continues to benefit from the rise of e-commerce which has increased demand for its transportation equipment and supply chain solutions

Partners Group said it acquired a significant equity stake in Milestone and joined the Company's board of directors alongside Barings



