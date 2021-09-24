Glen White, CEO of BizClik Media Group, said: "We are excited to have over 65 Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders at our inaugural Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE event in Tobacco Dock, London on September 28th/29th."

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting return to in-person events, Procurement & Supply Chain Live comes to Tobacco Dock in London next week (28th & 29th September).

Guests and journalists will network with and enjoy talks from leaders and key decision makers at some of the world's largest companies. Some highlights from the two days include:

Tuesday 28th September

Procurement's Ultimate Frontier with Ninian Wilson , Global SCM Director & CEO at Vodafone Procurement Company

, Global SCM Director & CEO at Vodafone Procurement Company Keynote with Aurelien Faucheux , CPO at Aston Martin

, CPO at Aston Martin Global Sourcing with Sheri Hinish , Global Executive Partner & Offering Leader, Sustainable Supply Chain at IBM

, Global Executive Partner & Offering Leader, Sustainable Supply Chain at IBM Managing Large Scale Global Contracts with Robert Copeland , CPO at G4S

, CPO at G4S 'Now What? Commercial Way Forward In Light Of A Global Pandemic' with Jacqui Rock , Chief Commercial Officer at NHS Test & Trace

Wednesday 29th September

'Modern Approaches to Deploy Analytics and deliver on 5Cs' with Vikram Singla , Digital Transformation Lead at Oracle

, Digital Transformation Lead at Oracle Cognitive Diversity with David Loseby , Managing Director at Barkers Commercial Services

, Managing Director at Barkers Commercial Services Circular Procurement with Alex Jennings , CPO at DS Smith

, CPO at DS Smith 'Watch out! – The Great Procurement Extinction Event Might be Coming' with David Wylie , Director of Commercial and Procurement at Thames Water

, Director of Commercial and Procurement at Thames Water Digitalisation with Eric Cohan , CPO at HCL Technologies

There is also a third, fully virtual day on the 30th September. Guests who can't make it to London are able to join on our virtual networking platform for the duration of the three day event.

For a press pass to either day or both days of the event, journalists and publishers are invited to email events@bizclikmedia.com.