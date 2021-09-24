Cara Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs), today announced that Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 3.20 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com . An archived webcast recording will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.