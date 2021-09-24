checkAd

tZERO Announces American Films Common Stock Will Begin Trading on the tZERO ATS Following Its Reverse Stock Split & Digitization of Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.09.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that trading of the American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL) common stock is projected to commence on tZERO’s regulated alternative trading system in Q4 2021, following American Films’ planned reverse stock split and the digitization of its shares. American Films is an intellectual property anti-piracy innovator and developer of films and other creative projects. It plans to digitize shares of the company using tZERO’s smart contract technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005062/en/

tZERO’s wholly owned, FINRA member broker-dealer subsidiary, tZERO ATS, operates an organized and automated marketplace for trading private digital securities. American Films is the first over-the-counter traded company to move to trade on the tZERO ATS.

tZERO Interim CEO and Chief Legal Officer Alan Konevsky stated, “The delay in trading is a carefully considered decision as American Films embarks on its broad-based asset digitization strategy. We look forward to digitizing American Films common stock once it completes its corporate actions, and trading it, which we anticipate will commence on the tZERO ATS in Q4 2021.”

American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize through proprietary technology, enforcement of rights, and asset digitization. Its processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement, allowing American Films to pursue intellectual property protection on behalf of copyright owners.

American Films CEO and President John Carty shared, “We are excited to share more details about our planned stock split, as well as our digitization roadmap. We believe the company is better positioned for growth and significant shareholder value creation by delaying the trading of American Films’ common stock on the tZERO ATS.”

Customers of tZERO’s retail broker-dealer subsidiary, tZERO Markets, will be able to trade American Films common stock on the tZERO ATS. Investors who do not yet have an account at tZERO Markets should visit https://www.tzero.com/investors/register for details on how to open a brokerage account so they are able to trade American Films common stock once it starts trading in Q4 2021.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

tZERO Announces American Films Common Stock Will Begin Trading on the tZERO ATS Following Its Reverse Stock Split & Digitization of Shares tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that trading of the American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL) common stock is projected to commence on tZERO’s regulated alternative trading system in Q4 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Liberty Global Ventures and InfraVia Capital Partners Set up Fibre-to-the-home Joint Venture in ...
Virgin Galactic Hires Aparna Chitale as Chief People Officer
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Efficacy and Safety Data for GlycoMimetics’ Lead Investigational Drug Uproleselan Published in ...
Tilray to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on October 7, 2021
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
Celanese Updates Acetyl Chain Regional Dynamics
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims on Behalf of InnovAge Holding ...
The Gates of Hell are Open: Diablo II: Resurrected Now Live
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Argo Announces Publication of Prospectus
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...