checkAd

West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 14:30  |  10   |   |   

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the third quarter of 2021, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 before the markets open.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, October 29, 2021. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until November 12, 2021, by dialing 877-344-7529. The replay passcode is 10150542.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving its customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The Bank has seven offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud.

For more information contact:
Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the third quarter of 2021, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 before the markets …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Iveda Completes Audit, Files Form 10-12g and Applies for Uplisting to the OTCQB
ACNB Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Cenovus announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
Nuvei Expands Payout Options for U.S. iGaming Operators with Verified Withdrawals
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
Dentsply Sirona announces a comprehensive restage of its Implant business
Management's trading with SP Group shares
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Todos Medical Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for the Purchase of Tollovid and Tollovid Daily Through ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...