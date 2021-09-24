checkAd

WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date Ordinary Income Short Term Capital Gains Long Term Capital Gains Total Rate Per Share
AGGY WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.08500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.08500
AGZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06000
CXSE WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.14000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.14000
DDLS WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.40000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.40000
DDWM WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.48000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.48000
DEM WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.99000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.99000
DES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.09000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09000
DEW WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.55000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.55000
DFE WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.43500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.43500
DFJ WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.02500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.02500
DGRE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.29000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.29000
DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.10000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10000
DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.15000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15000
DGS WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.65000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.65000
DHS WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.26000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.26000
DIM WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.85000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.85000
DLN WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.28500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.28500
DLS WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.49000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.49000
DNL WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.24000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.24000
DOL WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.49000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.49000
DON WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.11500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11500
DOO WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $1.05500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $1.05500
DRW WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.46500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.46500
DTD WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.29000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.29000
DTH WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.55500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.55500
DTN WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.41500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.41500
DWM WisdomTree International Equity Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.54000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.54000
DWMF WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.15500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.15500
DXGE WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000
DXJ WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.06500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06500
DXJS WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.01000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.01000
EES WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.16000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.16000
ELD WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.12000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.12000
EMCB WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.22500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.22500
EMMF WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.39500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.39500
EPI WisdomTree India Earnings Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.11000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11000
EPS WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.19000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19000
EUDG WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.41000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.41000
EUSC WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.10000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10000
EZM WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.28500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.28500
HEDJ WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.13500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.13500
HYIN WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.52500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.52500
HYZD WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.07500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.07500
IHDG WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.52000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.52000
IQDG WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.45500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.45500
IXSE WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000
MTGP WisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.06000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.06000
NTSE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.30000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.30000
NTSI WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.17500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17500
NTSX WisdomTree U.S Efficient Core Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.09000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.09000
QSY WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.25000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.25000
RESD WisdomTree International ESG Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.10000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.10000
RESE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.36000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.36000
RESP WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.19000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.19000
SFIG WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.05500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.05500
SHAG WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.03000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.03000
USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.00000
USMF WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.17000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17000
WFHY WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.17500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.17500
WFIG WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.11000 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.11000
XSOE WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund 9/24/2021 9/27/2021 9/29/2021 $0.21500 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.21500


About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $74.2 billion in assets under management globally.  For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty.  Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations and the effect of varied economic conditions. Funds that focus their investments in one country or region may be significantly impacted by events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Funds focusing on a single sector and/or smaller companies generally experience greater price volatility. Investments in emerging, offshore or frontier markets are generally less liquid and less efficient than investments in developed markets and are subject to additional risks, such as risks of adverse governmental regulation and intervention or political developments. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile, and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. As these Funds can have a high concentration in some issuers the Funds can be adversely impacted by changes affecting such issuers.

Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. In addition, when interest rates fall income may decline. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the actively managed Currency Strategy Funds or the actively managed Fixed Income Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of these Funds to achieve their objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please read the Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

The tax consequences of Fund distributions vary by individual taxpayer. You should consult your tax professional or financial advisor for more information regarding your tax situation. To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of a Fund on the indicated record date(s). Distributions were paid to shareholders on the payment date(s). Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Transactions in shares of the Funds will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE (9473), or visit wisdomtree.com to view or download a prospectus. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with the other entities mentioned.

WTPR-20210920-0140

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com
wisdomtree@fullyvested.com





