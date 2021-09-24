checkAd

Assure Approved for Listing on NASDAQ Capital Market Under New Symbol “IONM”

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH; OTCQB: ARHHD*), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), announced that its shares of common stock were approved for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”). Trading on NASDAQ is scheduled to commence on September 29, 2021, under the ticker symbol “IONM.”

The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group, until trading commences on NASDAQ. The Company will also retain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “IOM.”

John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO, said, “Our listing on NASDAQ represents a significant milestone for Assure. We believe that a NASDAQ listing increases Assure’s visibility in the industry. In addition, the listing is expected to provide increased liquidity to our investors, improve our access to capital and enhance the value of our common stock for future M&A transactions.”

Farlinger continued, “This is an exciting time for Assure. While continuing to deliver exceptional clinical care, we have made progress expanding our operational and geographic platform, increasing our procedure volume and developing robust systems to manage our revenue and collection cycle.”

* The Company’s OTCQB trading symbol was designated with a “D” (ARHHD) for 20 trading days to indicate a reverse stock split effected on September 8, 2021.

About Assure Holdings
Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

