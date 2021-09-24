checkAd

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ NMRD) Diabetes, Obesity Solutions Differentiated in Form and Function

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.09.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio -- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD)  announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Healthcare Technologies Spearheading Modern Medicine Movement, Providing Hope to Throttle Diabetes, Obesity.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast.

To view the full editorial, please visit https://nnw.fm/aKQpJ.

Globally, 463 million people have diabetes. Data from the World Health Organization shows that diabetes kills about 3.4 million people worldwide each year. The actual number of deaths where diabetes is the culprit can be difficult to discern because diabetics typically grow progressively more ill, with high blood sugar damaging the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, eyes and nerves.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) has spent the last decade developing the world’s first daily-wear, noninvasive glucose sensor and integrated healthcare app. The company’s BEAT(R) diabetes platform, inclusive of sugarBEAT(R) CGM and proBEAT(TM), which combines noninvasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence (AI) and a digital healthcare subscription service, is clearly differentiated from others in form and function.

About Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT(R) and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE-mark-approved Class IIb medical device, is a noninvasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real-time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (premarket approval application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines noninvasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital health-care subscription service and has been launched in the United States as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT(R) diabetes program.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NMRD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/NMRD.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ NMRD) Diabetes, Obesity Solutions Differentiated in Form and Function NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NetworkNewsAudio - Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD)  announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Healthcare Technologies Spearheading Modern Medicine Movement, Providing Hope to Throttle …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Iveda Completes Audit, Files Form 10-12g and Applies for Uplisting to the OTCQB
ACNB Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
CPI Aerostructures, Inc. Discloses Receipt of Notice from NYSE American Regarding Non-Compliance ...
Cenovus announces the Pricing Terms of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer
Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final ...
Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes
Nuvei Expands Payout Options for U.S. iGaming Operators with Verified Withdrawals
Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Court Hearing Date to Approve Proposed Acquisition by Xeris ...
Dentsply Sirona announces a comprehensive restage of its Implant business
Management's trading with SP Group shares
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Smart Employee Benefits Inc. Corporate Update
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Nuwellis, Inc. Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Todos Medical Now Accepting Cryptocurrency for the Purchase of Tollovid and Tollovid Daily Through ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...