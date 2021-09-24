checkAd

OliX Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2021 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Virtual Conference

SUWON, Republic of Korea, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company will present new data across its pipeline at the 2021 Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Virtual Conference, being held virtually September 26-29, 2021.

Key data include preclinical study results for its investigational therapeutic targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and OLX702A, an investigational RNAi therapeutic for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). OliX previously announced that OLX702A reversed tissue damage in the liver in a mouse model of NASH.

OliX will also present an overview of its pipeline OLX101A for hypertrophic scars, OLX104C for hair loss, OLX301A/D for age-related macular degeneration and subretinal fibrosis. The Company expects to initiate clinical trials for OLX104C and OLX301A/D in 2022.

Titles for the pre-recorded poster presentations are below:

  • GalNAc-conjugated RNAi Therapeutics by OliX Pharmaceuticals (2021-P-236-OTS)
  • Development of Cell-penetrating Asymmetric siRNA Therapeutics Targeting Skin Diseases, Hypertrophic Scar and Androgenetic Alopecia
  • Nonclinical Development of Novel Cell-penetrating Asymmetric Small Interfering RNA Targeting Genes for Advanced Age-related Macular Degeneration (2021-P242-OTS)
  • RIG-I-mediated Innate Immune Stimulation by Chemically Synthesized Long Double-stranded RNAs is Structure- and Sequence-dependent (2021-P-224-OTS)

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases. For more information, please visit: https://www.olixpharma.com/eng

Media Contact:

Jon Yu
Westwicke/ICR PR
Phone: +1.475.395.5375
jon.yu@westwicke.com





