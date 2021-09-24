American Battery Metals Corporation Executes Agreement to Secure Over 6,000 Acres of Nevada-Based Lithium Resource Claims

Addresses Rapidly Increasing Demand for Critical Battery Materials and Provides Additional Avenue for Commercialization of Company's Internally Developed Lithium Hydroxide Extraction TechnologiesRENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / American …

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), today announced that it has entered into an agreement to secure 305 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6,100 acres of land that is administered by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) near Tonopah, Nev. This agreement is in the form of an exclusive exploration license through which ABTC has the sole authority to conduct its surveying, sampling, and proprietary extraction trials to characterize these resources and to quantify the performance of the lithium extraction and manufacturing operations. Through this agreement, after concluding its trials and internal assessment of these resources, ABTC then has the exclusive option to purchase these lithium-bearing claims.

Over the past two years, ABTC has been designing and optimizing its internally-developed processing train for the manufacturing of battery cathode grade lithium hydroxide from Nevada-based sedimentary claystone resources. The majority of these development efforts to date have been performed with sedimentary claystone resource samples provided by partner companies in the Tonopah, Nev. region. While ABTC will continue to work with these partners to refine, test, and validate its internally developed technologies for potential commercialization at these resource sites, ABTC will now also be evaluating the performance of its lithium extraction and manufacturing technologies directly on its own lithium-bearing resource.

Preliminary evaluation of historical sampling and characterization efforts have indicated that the composition and structure of the resources on these claims are representative of resources identified on nearby claims in the same region. In April 2020, American Lithium published a resource assessment of their 7,500 acre TLC project, which directly borders these ABTC secured claims, which stated a Measured and Indicated resource of 5.37 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, with an additional 1.76 million tonnes Inferred. "There is a well-known adage in the mining industry, that the best place to find a new mineral deposit is next to where there is an existing one," stated ABTC Chief Resource Officer Scott Jolcover.